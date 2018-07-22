Rourkela cops foil dacoity bid, nab four

Rourkela: Police claimed to have foiled a dacoity by arresting four persons while they were hatching for a dacoity at Plant Site police limits here on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by Plant Site inspector-in-charge Upendra Pradhan zeroed in on the dacoits at around 10.30 pm from an isolated place in the same area.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Jalil, 42, of Idga Mahalla, Mohammad Aftab, 24, of Gopabandhupalli, Mohammad Sabir, 34, of Mahatab Road and Mohammad Chand, 30, of Post Office Street in Rourkela.

A country-made pistol, three swords, two cell phones and a pulsar bike was seized from them.

According to police, the four are habitual offenders and several criminal cases are pending against them in Rourkela and Chhattisgarh police stations.

After gaining notoriety, the accused persons were absconding since a long time and had recently visited the city for another dacoity, said the police.

In a statement to the media, deputy superintendent of police Pradyumna Kumar Mishra said that all the accused persons have been forwarded to the court.