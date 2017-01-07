Rourkela bird flu: Poultry culling to begin from tomorrow

Rourkela: With red alert issued after shocking incidents of bird deaths in some parts of steel city Rourkela the administration has decided to begin culling of poultry in affected areas from Sunday onwards after confirmatory reports of bird flu have come to notice.

Sources said the samples which were sent for laboratory investigation to Bangalore have tested positive for presence of H5N1 strain virus and so immediate mass destruction of inflicted birds will be ensured soon.

The programme will be initiated from Kacharu rural area in Hamirpur on the outskirts of the city.

Notably, after the first incidence of the dreaded outbreak came into limelight at Khurda’s Kuranga state wide alert has been issued with the administration on toes to deal with the situation.

Following the development some dead bats, crows were spotted at city based Indira Gandhi Zoo, CISF campus which had triggered panic among the citizens especially the issue highlighting due to the closure of the park, a big tourist destination in this high time of the year.

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Panposh Sub Collector as four Rapid Response Teams were set up to look into the possible outbreak threat. A special team led by Joint Director of Disease Control BK Parida and some scientist had visited the city for inspection.