Rourkela-based builder Anmol Singh held for plotting own attack

Rourkela: Police on Saturday arrested Rourkela-based builder Anmol Singh and two others for orchestrating fake firing to seek police protection to avoid money lenders from whom Singh had taken huge loans.

Reportedly, police have seized two pistols and live bullets from them. Besides the cops have also detained eight others for interrogation in connection with the case.

One of the most reputed and known builder & businessman of Rourkela Anmol Singh, who deals in infrastructure and construction, was allegedly attacked on December 11 by unknown assailants while he was in his car accompanied by his bodyguard.

Singh claimed that after 8 rounds of firing on his car, the attackers fled the spot. Based on the statement Brahmanitarang police launched a probe into the incident.

The police grew suspicious about Singh after he claimed that he was attacked near Beladihi in the outskirts of Rourkela, but did not report the matter in two nearby police stations—Raghunathpalli and Brahmanitarang.

During interrogation, Singh failed to give satisfying answers as to why he did not inform the police at first and spread the news through media.

Later, police found that Singh along with his aides had orchestrated the entire attack incident in which his bodyguard sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to the Ispat General Hospital here.

According to sources, Singh had availed police protection for two times earlier after he was attacked in 2009 and 2012. After Singh was busted for plotting the recent attack on himself, the police have reopened all the cases related to him.

However, the cops are yet to confirm whether the attack was planned to avoid money lenders or put blame on the rivals. A press meet by the police is slated to be held today in this regard, sources said.