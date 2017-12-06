Rourkela ATM van loot: Nine including 2 minors held, Rs 24.5 lakh recovered

Rourkela: In a major break through the Bisra police on Tuesday cracked the mystery of loot of Rs 25 lakh at gunpoint from an ATM cash van near Sorada under the Bisra police limits here on December 1 evening and arrested nine accused.

The arrestees included two juveniles and two custodians of the CMS Company, which is entrusted for loading cash in SBI’s ATMs.

A cash of Rs 24.5 lakh, a double barrel shotgun robbed from the CMS security guard, three looted mobile phones, a country-made pistol, two sharp weapons and three motorcycles used in the crime were also recovered by the police from their possession.

DIG (Western Range) Kabita Jalan, accompanied by Rourkela SP Dr Uma Shankar Dash, said eight persons, including the two delinquents involved in the robbery, were arrested while the ninth accused was held for receiving the loot cash.

The arrestees are Rajaram Patra (34) and Nirmal Chandra Kar (45) (CMS custodians, Braja Sundar Sethy (26), Pintu Nayak (27), Biju Nayak (21), Ajay Nayak (28), two juveniles and Surykant Sethy (21) (receiver).

At about 8.30 pm on December 1, the accused had looted Rs 25 lakh after intercepting the van on Sorda-Barilept road of Nuagaon block within Bisra police limits in Sundargarh district.