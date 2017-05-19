Rose vally scam: Orissa HC grants conditional bail to TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who was arrested by CBI in connection with Rose valley chit fund scam on January 3.

The TMC leader was given bail on Rs 25 lakh surety. Bandyopadhyay was also asked to deposit his passport.

Bandyopadhyay had moved the High Court on February 9 seeking bail after his bail plea was rejected by the Khordha District and Sessions Judge Court on February 4.

The court had concluded hearing of Sudip’s bail plea on May 8 and reserved the judgment.

The Rose Valley group has allegedly duped investors in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, MP, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh of nearly Rs 17,000 crore, as per sources.