Rose Valley scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandopadaya in CBI net

Pragativadi News Service
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sudip Bandhopadhaya on charges of his links with the multi-hundred crore Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.

As per information, the apex investigative agency grilled the leader for some hours before taking him under custody. Bandhopadaya could not give any satisfactory explanations to queries put forward by the CBI.

Sudip is the second MP from the TMC and West Bengal accused directly of involvement in the high profile chit fund scam. Earlier on December 30, actor turned politician and party MP Tapas Pal was arrested from Kolkata following marathon interrogation by the CBI on same charges.

Tapas is currently lodged in Bhubaneswar and is under three days of CBI remand after a special court rejected his bail plea. Meanwhile, his daughter Sohini appeared before the investigative sleuths for the second time today to clarify some issues related to his father’s chit fund links. Earlier yesterday the CBI had also interrogated her.

