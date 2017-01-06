Crime

Rose Valley scam : Tapas Pal sent to Jharpara jail

Bhubaneswar: Rose Valley Chit Fund accused TMC MP Tapas Pal has been sent to jail after his second successive three day remand period ended on Thursday.

The special CBI court here sent Tapas into judicial custody till January 19.

Sources said Tapas is currently lodged in city based Jharpara jail where he is being kept in the medical ward. Since he has been suffering from some health frailties notably fits and diabetes.

Tapas was arrested from Kolkata last Friday by CBI sleuths on charges of his connection with the high profile multi thousand crore Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.

He was first brought to Bhubaneswar in a transit remand and was produced before special CBI court where he was sent on a three day remand. Following that he was also re-remanded on January 3 for a period of three days.

Tapas was stated to be a former Director of the company which has duped millions of people al around the country. Some Rs 17000 crore had been duped with Rs 450 crores alone from Odisha.

