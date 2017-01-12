Rose Valley scam tainted MP Sudip sent to judicial custody

Bhubaneswar: The special CBI court here on Thursday rejected bail plea of Rose Valley chit fund scam accused Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadyay and sent him on judicial custody.

Bandyopadyay was sent to custody till January 25 when his next hearing will be done. He was produced before the court today after two rounds of remands firstly on six day and further on a four day remand.

Notably, Sudip was arrested on January 3 in connection of his links with the multi hundred crore chit fund Rose Valley scam and was brought to city on a transit remand for detail interrogation.

The company has been alleged to have duped about Rs 450 crores from the state through his some dozens offices.

Earlier another TMC MP Tapas Pal has also been arrested in connection with the case.