Rose Valley scam : Sudip Bandyopadyay moves HC for bail

Bhubaneswar: Rose Valley Chit fund scam accused arrested TMC Member of Parliament Sudip Bandyopadyay moved High Court on Thursday seeking bail.

Earlier on February 4, the District and Sessions court, Khurda had turned down his bail pleas after he moved he moved his petition from a designated CBI court.

The four time Trinamool MP was arrested by the CBI on January 3 from Kolkata and was brought to Odisha on a transit remand. He is presently lodged at Jharpada jail medical ward.

The ponzi firm has been alleged to have duped some Rs 450 crores from the state on promises of high returns to depositors.