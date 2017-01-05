Rose Valley scam: MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in CBI remand

Bhubaneswar: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took Rose Valley chit fund scam accused TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on a six day remand as protests over arrest of the leader intensified with party workers led by State Chief Arya Kumar Gyanendra orchestrating demonstration in city here.

The party alleged BJP of misusing CBI for its political benefit by arresting TMC leaders who have no hand in the chit fund scam. A mass demonstration on the issue will be organised on January 10, it said.

Earlier, the CBI had produced Sudip before a special CBI court after bringing him in a transit remand from Kolkata and sought a remand period of 12 days but the court granted only 6 days.

Sources said the police are likely to simultaneously produce both Sudip and earlier arrested another TMC MP Tapas Pal in a face to face interrogation.

Meanwhile, Naina Bandyopadhyay, wife of Sudip met CBI office here today. Although it is unclear as whether Naina was notified by the agency to appear on the case or whether she had done it out of her will.

Briefing media persons here after meeting with police, Naina alleged that political vendetta was the main reason behind Sudip’s arrest. She alleged BJP of using CBI for its political motives.

Sudip has been alleged to have shown undue favors to the company and had placed many acquaintances in several posts of the company.

His links with the company came to scanner of the apex investigative agency during interrogation of Tapas Pal.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Sudip was notified to appear in the case for three times and when he finally showed up on Tuesday, CBI arrested him.