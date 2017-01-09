Headlines

Rose Valley scam : CBI takes Sudip on further remand

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
rose valley

Bhubaneswar: Rose Valley chit fund scandal accused TMC Member of Parliament Sudip Bandyopadyay has been sent on more four days of CBI remand for furthering investigations into the multi-hundred crore scam.

Sources said the CBI had sought 8 days of remand for the tainted Trinamool Congress leader but the special CBI court granted only 4 days of remand.

Sudip was earlier taken on six days remand and was produced before the court earlier today.

Sudip was arrested on January 3 for his alleged links with showing undue favours to the chit fund company and had allegedly placed some of his acquaintances in various high level posts in the company.

Meanwhile, Sudip’s wife Nayna Bandyopadyay also visited the CBI office today alleging that her husband is like under Modi’s custody.

Notably, Rose Valley Company had 28 offices and allegedly duped more than Rs 450 crores from the state.

