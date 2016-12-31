PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Rose Valley Chit Fund: CBI takes accused MP Tapas Pal on three day remand

Bhubaneswar: The CBI took TMC MP Tapas Pal on a three day remand to further interrogation into his alleged links with Rose Valley Chit Fund issue.

Earlier today the investigative agency produced Pal before the special CBI court here after he was arrested on Friday from Kolkata. The CBI had applied for a five day remand but the court allowed only three days of custodial interrogation.

Sources from CBI said DIG NK Singh, Bhubaneswar CBI SP Rajeev Ranjan and other investigative sleuths will interrogate Pal during the remand period.

Notably, Pal was notified earlier this Tuesday to appear and face interrogation. He presented himself last Friday as the prime investigative officials grilled him for four long hours during the course of which he could not give any satisfactory explanation on his links with the multi-crore duping company. He was subsequently arrested.

The company had 28 offices spread across Odisha and had frauded some Rs 450 crore from the people of the state.

Pal a former cine star was also a director of Rose Valley and promoted the company in many states including West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand.

