Rose Valley Chit fund: CBI produces TMC MP Tapas in court

Bhubaneswar: Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal was produced before a special CJM Court in the city here on Saturday.

Tapas was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials from Kolkata on Friday evening on charges of links with multi crore Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.

Pal’s advocate Arun Acharya meanwhile spoke to media persons saying that since he is a celebrity and a MP he has been put under political pressure. While meeting Pal at CBI Bhubaneswar office, Acharya said they would be applying for a bail plea.

The police are likely to take Pal in remand for furthering investigations into the chit fund scam. Notably, the actor turned politician was also once a director of the company which has defrauded some Rs 17,000 crore from across the country out of which Rs 450 crore was drawn out from Odisha alone.