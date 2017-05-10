Headlines

Rose Valley chief Gautam Kundu again in EOW remand

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Gautam Kundu

Balasore: Gautam Kundu, the chief of the Rose Valley group that duped thousands of people in Odisha and West Bengal through its chit fund schemes, has been sent on a four day remand again by Economic Offences Wing (EOW). His previous four day remand had ended today.

The multicrore scam in which names of top politicians of West Bengal like MP Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Pal have been associated, is being probed by CBI and a chargesheet has also been filed by the top investigating agency.

In this connection, the Rose Valley chief Gautam had been arrested in Kolkata since March 2015. He has been brought for questioning in Balasore recently. He was taken on a four day remand by CBI in Balasore which ended today and he was produced in a special chit fund court today. EOW, however, appealed for five more days of remand but the court granted a four day remand.

