Ronaldo gets two-year jail sentence in tax evasion case

Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo has been sentenced to two years imprisonment and fined 3.2 million on Friday in a tax evasion case with the Spanish tax authorities.

The forward player was given the jail sentence after he was found guilty to four counts of tax fraud for which he was charged, between 2011 and 2014.

This amount is likely to be only part of the striker’s fines over the case, which are expected to rise to around 19 million euros in total.

Ronaldo won’t be going to prison unless he re-offends during the two-year spell. The sentence came about after negotiations between Ronaldo, the prosecutor’s office and the state attorney which kept him out of jail, but ensured he paid the hefty fine, which is the full amount of tax he owed plus interest.

Ronaldo is now set to make his Juventus debut on the opening day of the Serie A season away to Chievo on Sunday 19 August. He has not been involved in Juve’s pre-season tour of the US which is ongoing, but it has not been confirmed whether that was due to his tax fraud case or not. The Portugal captain will make his home debut for the Old Lady on Sunday 26 August against Lazio.