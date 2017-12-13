Rohit Sharma scores 3rd double century in ODIs, second vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma scored a historic third double hundred as India continued to be ruthless against Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match series vs Sri Lanka in Mohali.
In November 2013, Rohit had become the second male batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to score an ODI double-century, stunning Australia with 209 off 158 balls with 12 fours and 16 sixes. A year later, against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, he pummelled the highest score in ODIs – 264 off 173 balls, with 33 fours and nine sixes.
The opener’s feat helped India reach 392 for 4 in 50 overs. Sharma ended his innings on an unbeaten 208, thereby becoming the first captain to score a double ton in the history of cricket. The 300-plus total on Wednesday was India’s 100th in ODIs, the first team to reach the feat.
At this point, his strike rate was 86.96. But his second century off 36 balls at a strike-rate 277.78. In one over he hit Suranga Lakmal for four sixes and rocketed from to 116 to 140.