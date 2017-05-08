Rohit, Shami return to Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2017

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, to be played in England and Wales from June 1.

The 15-member squad, led by Virat Kohli, sees the return of Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, while no new faces were introduced as the rest of the team is largely what it was for the last ODI series played by India, against England in January 2017.

The naming of the team as scheduled for April 25, but was delayed as the BCCI got into a wrangle with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the revamped revenue share formula.

BCCI on Sunday unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 set to be held in England and Wales, starting June 1.

Also, softening its previous stand against the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian board decided not to send a legal notice to the world body, calling it a conciliatory approach.

Current joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary has been tasked with negotiating with the ICC on behalf of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open.

Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey.