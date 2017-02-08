Rod puppetry saviour Maguni Kuanr unwell

Culture

Bhubaneswar: Famous rod puppeteer Maguni Kuanr of Keonjhar met with an accident on January 31 and is under treatment at KIMS hospital here. A legend in his own right, Kuanr received Rs 1 lakh from State culture department for treatment on Tuesday.

A recipient of the coveted Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2005 and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner for 1983-84, Kuanr has worked for over 70 years to revive rod puppetry.

He not only developed the puppets with attractive clothing and well sculpted dolls, he also added humour to the script making his performance unforegttable. He had learnt puppetry from guru Makaradhwaja Jhara.

Kuanr has formed a touring theatre group Utkal Biswakarma Kalakunja for which he has composed more than 20 productions and created above 300 characters.

