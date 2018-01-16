Rocket lands inside Indian Embassy in Kabul, All staff safe: Government

New Delhi: A rocket landed in the premises of Indian Embassy in Kabul on Monday evening, causing minor damage to a structure of the embassy compound, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that all employees are safe.
The rocket has clipped the top of the three-storied ITBP barracks, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said.
Kabul – A rocket has landed in our Chancery compound in Kabul. The rocket has clipped the top of the three storied ITBP barracks. There are no casualties. All Indians and staff are safe.
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 15, 2018
Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there was no fire and no casualties were reported in the incident.
A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound. No fire or casualties. Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe.
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 15, 2018
It was not clear whether the target of the attack was the Indian Embassy, which is located in the high-security diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.