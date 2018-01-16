Latest News Update

Rocket lands inside Indian Embassy in Kabul, All staff safe: Government

New Delhi: A rocket landed in the premises of Indian Embassy in Kabul on Monday evening, causing minor damage to a structure of the embassy compound, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that all employees are safe.

The rocket has clipped the top of the three-storied ITBP barracks, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there was no fire and no casualties were reported in the incident.

It was not clear whether the target of the attack was the Indian Embassy, which is located in the high-security diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.

