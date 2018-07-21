Rocket bomb recovered from Gandhamardhana forest in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Panic gripped Gopala Sahi in Suakathi area of Keonjhar district after a rocket bomb was recovered from Gandhamardhana forest under Sadar police limits here on Saturday.

According to sources, some locals had gone to graze their cattle when they spotted the bomb in the Gandhamardhana forest. They immediately contacted the police after spotting the box-like thing lying in the forest.

The police along with bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and seized the bomb. The cops suspect that the bomb might have fallen while being transported by Maoists.

Security has been tightened in the area and further investigation into the matter is underway, police sources said.