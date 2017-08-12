Robots to fight terror in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Indian Army could soon get a new ally to counter stone-pelting and terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley – robots, sources said.

As per sources, robotic weapons could be introduced by the Defence Ministry which will help security forces in counter-insurgency as well as counter-terror operations. This move might be taken in order to reduce the number of injuries the soldiers suffer when faced with armed militants or even stone-pelting protesters.

An army proposal, projecting a requirement of 544 robots, has been approved by the defence ministry, sources said.

For the past eight months, CAIR, a DRDO lab leading India’s research in artificial intelligence, has been working on this project. This will equip India’s armed forces with a host of robots that can work as a team in collaboration.

These robots are being built keeping in mind the current military scenario which demands operations in different conditions—environmental and terrain. Besides, the robots will also be able to work in indoor conditions, enabling deployment at various key establishments.