PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Robots to fight terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
terror

New Delhi: The Indian Army could soon get a new ally to counter stone-pelting and terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley – robots, sources said.

As per sources, robotic weapons could be introduced by the Defence Ministry which will help security forces in counter-insurgency as well as counter-terror operations. This move might be taken in order to reduce the number of injuries the soldiers suffer when faced with armed militants or even stone-pelting protesters.

An army proposal, projecting a requirement of 544 robots, has been approved by the defence ministry, sources said.

For the past eight months, CAIR, a DRDO lab leading India’s research in artificial intelligence, has been working on this project. This will equip India’s armed forces with a host of robots that can work as a team in collaboration.

These robots are being built keeping in mind the current military scenario which demands operations in different conditions—environmental and terrain. Besides, the robots will also be able to work in indoor conditions, enabling deployment at various key establishments.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.2K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.1K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
899
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
Journalist Journalist
830
Crime

Attack on Journalist: Critically injured victim rushed to Capital Hospital
Bhitarkanika Bhitarkanika
825
State at Large

Baby crocs emerge out of eggshells in Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary
To Top