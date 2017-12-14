Robot-Themed restaurant in Chennai

Chennai: One can now walk into a restaurant in Chennai and have food served by robots.
Chinese restaurant MOMO in Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) that served authentic varieties of the tasty dumpling has employed robots as ‘waiters’ to serve food to their guests at the table.
The restaurant that has now been relaunched with a new name ‘Robot’ is based on a robot theme that has four robots serving dishes to the guests, for the first time in the country.
The restaurant has been founded by Venkatesh Rajendran and Karthik Kannan. Venkatesh is a former IT sector employee. He also owns another restaurant in OMR itself which is themed like the inside of an aeroplane.