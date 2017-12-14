Latest News Update

Robot-Themed restaurant in Chennai

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
robot restaurant

Chennai: One can now walk into a restaurant in Chennai and have food served by robots.

Chinese restaurant MOMO in Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) that served authentic varieties of the tasty dumpling has employed robots as ‘waiters’ to serve food to their guests at the table.

The restaurant that has now been relaunched with a new name ‘Robot’ is based on a robot theme that has four robots serving dishes to the guests, for the first time in the country.

The restaurant has been founded by Venkatesh Rajendran and Karthik Kannan. Venkatesh is a former IT sector employee. He also owns another restaurant in OMR itself which is themed like the inside of an aeroplane.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
839
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany
elephants elephants
794
State at Large

Elephant herd creates panic on NH 215 in Keonjhar

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top