Robbery bid at Berhampur Post Office foiled by alert locals

Berhampur: A robbery bid at Berhampur Post Office on Monday was foiled after some locals nabbed a miscreant while he was trying to escape with Rs 1.6 lakh from the cash counter.

Sources said, the miscreant targeted on a female staff of the Post Office who was in charge of the cash counter. Noticing her busy in her work, the miscreant robbed the cash from the cash counter and fled the scene. Another female staff who witnessed the incident started screaming for help following which some locals chased the culprit and nabbed him with cash.

Reportedly, the whole incident has been captured in CCTV footage of the post office.