Robbers kill woman, loot valuables in Odisha

Puri: An elderly woman was brutally killed by unidentified robbers during a dacoity bid inside a house at Chandrakot village under Delanga police limits in Puri district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpalata Das. The wrongdoers decamped with cash and gold ornaments after killing her.

According to sources, around five armed miscreants barged into Puspalata Dash’s house between 10.30 pm to 11 pm when she was alone. Later, they attacked her and put her inside the bathroom tying her hands and legs and decamped with valuables.

When Pushpalata’s son Laxmidhar, who runs a mobile store, returned home at 12.30 am, he got tensed as his mother did not open the gates of the house. So he entered the house from a window and rescued Pushpalata in a critical condition from the bathroom.

Laxmidhar rushed his mother to Sakhigopal Community Health Centre but the doctors declared her brought dead.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and started investigation into the matter. Sources at the police said that there is no injury mark on her body and she died of suffocation as the robbers had gagged her mouth with a tape.