Robbers’ gang busted in Nayagarh, seven held

Nayagarh: Police claimed to have busted a robbers’ gang with the arrest of seven persons during a raid on a cashew orchard near Champadada-Ostapada road in Nayagarh district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sandeep Mohanty of Mayurbhanj, Rohit Mohanty of Cuttack, Balram Behera and Swasti Suman Behera of Khurda, Sunil Kumar Behera and Manas Mallik of Nayagarh.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the miscreants in the area, Chandpur police conducted a raid and zeroed in on the dacoit gang while they were hatching a loot plan from a jewellery store in the area.

Cops also seized a stolen car from their possession.

While the arrested persons are in police custody, a case has been registered against them. The accused persons will soon be forwarded to court, sources in the police said.