Roadshow on SATAT initiative kicks off in city

Bhubaneswar: The Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) today organised a roadshow on SATAT initiative in the city, in order to sensitise the stakeholders for participation.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, graced the event as the Chief Guest and launched the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, “The Government intends to move towards Gas based economy by increasing the share of Natural Gas in India’s energy basket from present 6-7% to 15% by the year 2022.”

Pradhan personally met with potential investors and learned their expectations from Ministry of Petroleum and OMCs so that they can get required assistance. Pradhan also emphasised on the benefits of SATAT initiative to promote CBG in Odisha.

City Gas infrastructure is laid down in 19 districts in Odisha. After Gujarat, Odisha will have the highest density of gas pipeline infrastructure, the Petroleum Minister said.

Odisha will have 1730 km gas pipeline with an investment of Rs. 4500 crore. Out of this 900 km will be for City Gas pipeline worth Rs. 500 crore. It is estimated that around 500 CBG plants in Odisha may come upon an immediate basis. They can supply gas to our PSUs or to local industries. It is added value to the Bargarh 2G Ethanol Plant, being set up by BPCL, Pradhan further informed.

Presently, consumption of Natural Gas in India is around 140 MMSCMD out of which domestic production is only 70 MMSCMD and remaining 70 MMSCMD is imported which is around 50% of total consumption.

CBG can be produced from various types of feedstocks such as agriculture residues, press mud & spent wash of distilleries, sewage water, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), cattle dung, biodegradable fractions of industrial waste etc. CBG is the replacement of Natural Gas and can be used in the transportation sector in place of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

In order to promote CBG production in the Country, an innovative initiative was launched by MoPNG on 1st October 2018 at New Delhi i.e. ‘SATAT’- Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation.

The SATAT initiative aims to boost the availability of more affordable transport fuels, better use of agricultural residue, cattle dung and municipal solid waste besides providing an additional source of revenue to farmers. As part of SATAT, the OMCs invited Expression of Interest (EOI) to procure Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) from potential entrepreneurs and make available CBG in the market for use as an automotive fuel. Under the initiative, it is envisioned that 5000 CBG plants would be established across the country with an estimated annual CBG production of 15 million tonnes by the year 2023.

Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of IndianOil Corporation Limited in his welcome address said that under the leadership of MoPNG ‘SATAT’ a transformational initiative in the green energy space was launched on 1st October 2018 at New Delhi with an aim to revolutionize transport sector by introducing Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) in this segment. It will further help India achieve self-reliance in the energy sector by enabling the country in a drastic reduction of its crude imports which currently constitute over 80% of its total energy consumption.

Under this initiative, IOC, BPCL, HPCL & GAIL have invited Expression of Interest (EoI) to procure CBG from potential entrepreneurs and create the necessary infrastructure for marketing the same as an automotive fuel. While IOCL, HPCL, BPCL have already done so, GAIL will float EOI on behalf of GAIL and its CGD JVs.

Before launching ‘SATAT’ initiative, MoPNG has travelled a long journey and touched many milestones in Biofuels. These initiatives will help in achieving global commitment for Green House Gas (GHG) reduction and achieving the goal of Swachh Bharat Mission. To sensitize the stakeholders OMCs have already conducted Roadshows in Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Pune. In all these cities, OMCs have received an overwhelming response and many stakeholders are coming to them with queries on SATAT initiative.

Along with Dharmendra Pradhan Minister (P&NG), Vijay Sharma, Director MoPNG, Sanjiv Singh, Chairman-IOCL, DR. S.S.V. Ramkumar, Director R&D-IOCL, Arun Kumar Singh, Director Marketing- BPCL, S Jeyakrishnan, Director Marketing- HPCL, Manoj Jain, Director (BD) GAIL graced the occasion.