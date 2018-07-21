Roads snapped again in Malkangiri district due to heavy rainfall

Malkangiri: Road communication in the border area of Malkangiri district has been affected severely as rain water submerged the main road of Sukuma over-bridge followed by heavy incessant rainfall since last night.

The rain water was measured flowing five feet above the road on Saturday morning.

Similarly, vehicular communication was disrupted to Kalimela as the main road was submerged four feet below the rain water.

According to available information vehicular link between Malkangiri and Jeypore was also snapped as rain water inundated the main road triggered by heavy rainfall since the past couple of days.

While some roads in the other parts of the district were washed some were blocked by fallen trees. The district administration has pressed a number of people into action to bring normalcy in these worst affected areas.