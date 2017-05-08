Road mishap kills two SBI staffs in Angul

Angul: In a tragic road mishap, two State Bank of India (SBI) employees were killed and another was injured in an accident on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Subhankar Ashirbad Sahu and Surathi Sahu.

Sources said the incident occurred when the car in which Subhankar and Surathi were travelling, overturned after being hit by another speeding vehicle near Panjara under the Jarapada police station in the district.

Subhankar and Sarathi succumbed to their injuries on the spot while the injured, identified as Tapas Ranjan Pradhan, has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, said the sources.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigation into the incident would be carried out on the basis of the report, police said.