Road mishap kills man, niece in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
road mishap

Cuttack: In a tragic road mishap, a man and his niece were killed in a truck-bicycle collision near Asureswar canal under Nischintakoili police limits in Cuttack district today.

The deceased have been identified as Gajendra Pradhan of Jamara village and his niece Lipi Pradhan.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when a speeding sand-laden truck collided head on with the duo causing their death on the spot.

The irate locals stopped the truck and beat up the driver black and blue before the police came to his rescue. Later, they also set the vehicle ablaze.

Apart from this, locals staged a road blockade by keeping the dead bodies on Katikota-Jaipur road and demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased.

However, the blockage was lifted after local administration assured the agitators to provide adequate compensation to the family of the deceased.

