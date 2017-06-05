State at Large

Road mishap kills couple in Pipili, four buses torched

Pipili

Pipili: In yet another incident of tragic road mishap, a married couple got killed this morning at Hat Chhak under Pipili police limits in Pipili.

The incident occurred when a speeding passenger bus hit a moped rode by a married couple while attempting to overtake it following which the couple died on spot.

Irate locals rushed to the spot and torched four buses including the one involved in the heart-wrenching mishap and blocked the highway staging ‘dharna’.

After the situation deteriorated, police forces have been deployed at the spot to restore normalcy.

