Road construction work resumes in Phiringia; locals demand transfer of ‘corrupt’ PEO

Kandhamal: The construction work of Sakhipada-Ratanga road under the Rural Development Department’s initiative ‘Gopabandhu Gramin Yojna’ resumed in Phiringia on Monday.

The move came after a media report on alleged irregularities regarding the construction of the road was published by a popular Odia daily on December 22.

As per the report, the locals had alleged that the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO), who is also in-charge of the project, halted the construction work in the area over his own will.

The accused PEO, whom the villagers claim to be corrupt, also allegedly printed a false project-completion date while the construction work was yet to be completed.

Taking note of the report, former minister and senior BJD leader of Phiringia, Padmanava Behera, directed the local administration to resume the construction work immediately.

Reportedly, the progress of the project is being monitored by Phiringia sarpanch Biswa Ranjan Kanhara and Samiti member Pratap Chandra Sahu.

Meanwhile, the villagers have also demanded the transfer of the corrupt PEO from Phiringia.

The road-construction project has been sanctioned a budget of Rs 2,50,000. The completion of the road in the remote village will be a dream come true for the villagers, said some local activists.