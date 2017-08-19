PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Road connectivity disrupted in heavy rains in Malkangiri, massive damage to crops

Pragativadi News Service
Malkangiri: Heavy rains in the last 24 hours have triggered a flood like situation in Malkangiri district of Odisha disrupting road connectivity and causing massive damage to crops.

The incessant rains have led to rise in water level in major rivers in the district including Sileru, Poteru and Saberi, following which road connectivity between Malkangiri-Balimela, Malkangiri-Korukonda and Malkangiri-Kalimela have been disrupted.

Similarly, flood water is flowing 4-5 feet above a bridge near MV-37 village and a road near Tarlakota has submerged in flood waters remaining hundreds of commuters stranded on both sides of the bridge and road.

Besides, hundreds of acres of agricultural land have been damaged in the flash flood.

