State at Large

Road accident kills 3 engineering students in Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
engineering students

Angul: A head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle claimed the lives of three engineering students on NH-55 near Hulursingha Chhak here late on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as students of the Adarsh Engineering College here.

According to reports, the tragedy took place at around 2 am when the motorcycle by which the trio was travelling collided with the bus, which was on its way to Burla from Bhubaneswar.

While two of the victims died on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

mothers mothers
7.0K
Entertainment

In Pics Mother’s Day special : Odia actors with their mothers
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
4.8K
Entertainment

AR Rahman offers Satyajeet Jena an internship after a spotless performance
SBI SBI
2.8K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.3K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
creature creature
2.0K
International

Scientists identify 15m creature washed up on an Indonesian beach
To Top