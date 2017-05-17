Road accident kills 3 engineering students in Angul

Angul: A head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle claimed the lives of three engineering students on NH-55 near Hulursingha Chhak here late on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as students of the Adarsh Engineering College here.

According to reports, the tragedy took place at around 2 am when the motorcycle by which the trio was travelling collided with the bus, which was on its way to Burla from Bhubaneswar.

While two of the victims died on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.