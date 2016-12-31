Road accident claims 4 lives in Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, at least two women were killed on spot and four others critically injured when a speeding car ran over them near Gania Tehsil Office in Nayagarh district on Friday.

As per sources, all the victims are residents of Katanga village and they met with the accident when they were returning home after paddy harvesting. The accident had claimed four lives in total. While the two women had died on the spot, two others had succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Police said, the two women who died on the spot were sister-in-laws and one of them was identified as Upasi Behera. Out of the other two deceased, one have been identified as Patara Behera of Patanda village.

All injured rushed to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Following the accident, irate locals resorted to road blockade on Gania-Kantilo stretch demanding compensation for the bereaved family members. They also gheraoed Daspalla MLA Purna Chandra Nayak for reaching late on the spot.