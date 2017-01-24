Rly announces list of 39 deceased in Hirakhand Express

Bhubaneswar: The East-Coast Railway has announced the list of names who lost their lives in the tragic train accident of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express that derailed at Kuneru in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Although the death toll has risen to more than 40, the railway department has announced the names of all the identified passengers which includes;

Sajed Damin(10), Bishwanath Damini(20) and Karina Debi(16) of Bihar Mirzapur, RAnjan Nayak(18) of Rayagada RK Nagar, M Krishna(35) and Pathuba Pillai(21) of Chinnakudamar Vizianagram, Kartik Sahu(58), Subash Chandra Sahu(60), of Rayagada Bissam Cuttack, Nilamadhab Patra(26) and Dillip[ Kumar Rout(51) of Odisha Gunalguda, Subhasini Panda(60) of Malkangiri, Subhabhati Sahu(44) of Kesinghpur, Baseti Kamala(50) of Ganjam, Yella Krishnamurty(70) of Vishakhapatnam, Salem Renuka(50) of Ganjam, Pradip Kumar Minj(45) of Muniguda, Gayatri Sahu(14) of Kalyansinghpur, Somu Anamma(50) of Pedabhedi, Bishnuprasad Sahu(58) of Bissam Cuttack, Rudra Narayan Mansingh(27) of Dhenkanal, Patrupalli Sethy(36) of Chinnakudamar, Yasodha Pandit(45) of Mandalamadi, Ramprasad Pandit(55) of Gunupur, Kosuru Rivathy(69), Mandala Balaram(50) of Andhra Pradesh, Tapan Kumar Pradhan(44) of Kalahandi, RAjkishore PAdhy(44) of GAnjam, Sushant Kumar Swain(40) of Puri, Ashok Kumar Biswal(35) of KAlahandi, Thelu(8) of Mirzapur, Rohit Kumar Pradhan(50) of Bhavaipatna, Kuladevi Damin(60) of Samastipur, Kesuru Rabi Kumar(20) of Vizianagram, Benudhar Bhoi(57) of Khurda, Ashok Majhi(19) of Peruraji, Padmini Harijan(22) of Jeykeypur, Ramna Debi(20) and Chenu(11) of Bihar and HArishankar Majhi(22) of Kalahandi.

However, the impact was severe in compartments S8 and S9 of the train which fell on a goods train passing by on the parallel track.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an inquiry into the mishap and announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the deceased.