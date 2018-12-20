RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha joins grand alliance

By pragativadinewsservice
RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha
New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday joined Congress-led ‘mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar a week after quitting NDA.

The Bihar-based politician quit the Bharatiya Janta Party-led NDA alliance citing saffron party’s “arrogance” amid disagreements on seat-sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kushwaha joined the grand alliance in the presence of other ‘mahagathbandhan’ leaders.

The leaders of the grand alliance present were Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Ahmed Patel,  AICC state in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil Shaktisinh Gohil and opposition leader Sharad Yadav at AICC headquarters in Delhi.

