After RK Nagar defeat, AIADMK expells 44 Dhinakaran loyalists

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
AIADMK

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK continued to crack the whip against supporters of rival leader TTV Dhinakaran post its RK Nagar by-poll defeat, expelling 44 of them and relieving two others from party posts today.

In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami named the functionaries, holding various posts including membership to the powerful decision making General Council and covering the AIADMK units in Madurai, Villupuram, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirappalli and Perambalur among others.

On December 25, the ruling AIADMK  cracked the whip against nine party functionaries.

In a jolt to the ruling camp, Dhinakaran had won the December 21 RK Nagar by-election against its candidate E Madhusudhanan by a thumping margin of 40,000 votes.

