RK Nagar bypoll: Sasikala faction names TTV Dinakaran as candidate

New Delhi: The rebel AIADMK faction on Wednesday declared TTV Dinakaran as their candidate for the RK Nagar bypoll that will be held on December 21.

“With the consent of Sasikala, TTV Dinakaran will be our candidate for upcoming by-elections in RK Nagar,” senior leader S Anbazhagan said.

In October, Dinakaran had announced that he would contest the bypoll, representing the faction led by him and Sasikala.

Earlier, O Panneerselvam had announced E Madusudanan as the candidate before the merger with E Palaniswami. As of now, six candidates from the AIADMK have expressed their interest in contesting in the bypoll.

The RK Nagar constituency seat fell vacant after the demise of Jayalalithaa in December last year. During the polls in April the constituency’s ballot was cancelled after Income Tax Department alleged that AIADMK paid off voters.

The death of Jayalalithaa has seen the AIADMK split into multiple factions, all staking claim to her legacy.