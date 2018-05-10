RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted 3 days Parole to attend son Tej Pratap’s wedding

Ranchi: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Thursday granted a parole for three days to attend his son Tej Pratap’s wedding in Patna on May 12. Lalu was granted a parole on a condition that he will not speak to media. Sources said that there will be four Deputy Superintendent level officers for his security.

According to reports, Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap will get married to Aishwarya Rai, eldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai. Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to Aishwarya at a posh hotel in Patna on April 18.

Lalu, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi since December last year, is ailing and currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The RJD chief, who has been serving a jail term in Birsa Munda central jail, was admitted to AIIMS on March 29 for specialised treatment. On April 30, the AIIMS later referred Lalu to RIMS.