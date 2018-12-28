Rituals at Srimandir resume; darshan of deities till late night: SJTA chief

Puri: After hours of delay in rituals at Srimandir, the servitors have begun performing the rituals of the Holy Trinity, informed chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

SJTA chief Pradipta Mohapatra also informed that the devotees can have darshan of Trinity Lord at Puri Srimandir till late at night. He also added that no devotees will be deprived of having of the deities.

The 10-hour-long deadlock between police and servitors since last night resulted in the delay of rituals of the Trinity after the servitors’ body closed the Srimandir doors this morning.

Devotees from distant regions of the state and other parts of the country who reached the 12th Century shrine to have darshan of the presiding deities were left stranded outside the temple after being denied entry due to the tense situation between cops and servitors’ body. Some devotees also barged into the temple premises following the delay.

According to available reports, the Mangala Arati has been completed and other rituals are underway. The devotees are reportedly having darshan in the queue from Bhitar Katha. The temple administration has also made necessary arrangement for a smooth and hassle-free darshan of Lord Jagannath.