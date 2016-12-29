Rishi’s girlfriend, mother meet OHRC

Bhubaneswar: As Mahila Congress demands the ouster of city Mayor AN Jena for allegedly featuring in sex tape and involvement in murder of ITER techie student Rishi Mohanty, his girlfriend and her mother arrived before Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday.

Rishi’s girlfriend has been stated to be the prime witness to the alleged sex video. She had allegedly shot the video due to which Rishi’s murder could possibly have resulted.

Earlier, the Commissionerate police had claimed that they have identified Rishi’s girlfriend and very soon they would be notifying her to depose and make her statement on the issue.

Meanwhile, commenting to newsmen, Rishi’s friend Saurav Nanda had demanded probe into role of the sex CD and Rishi’s girlfriend in the issue. Mahila Congress activists have been raging protests against the Mayor demanding his immediate ouster.