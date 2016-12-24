Rishi’s friends briefed by police

Bhubaneswar: In a big development to alleged murder case of Asutosh Mohanty alias Rishi, his three friends on Saturday recorded statement before city Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyabrata Bhoi.

The investigative officer, Zone III ACP Tapan Patnaik recorded statements of three friends under section 161 of CrPC.

Police sources said, during briefing Rishi’s friends admitted his death issue to Mayor’s alleged controversial sex tape.

Rishi’s girlfriend has recorded the sex video and he was in lurch to publicise the video which allegedly featured Mayor under objectionable condition with a woman and another man.

Notably, Rishi’s friends have been complaining of threat on their lives since the prime accused Mayor AN Jena belonged to the ruling party and may have the upper hand in influencing the case by virtue of his power.

Notably, the Commissionerate police had set up a SIT led by Zone III ACP Tapan Patnaik to expedite investigations into Rishi’s mysterious death case. The team will also investigate Mayor’s alleged sex tape issue and look if both have any connection.