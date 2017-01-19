Rishi’s friend tore Mayor’s posters and hoardings

Bhubaneswar: Some youths, identifying themselves as Ashutosh Mohanty alias Rishi’s friends tore posters of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena at around eight various places in the city here during wee hours on Wednesday.

One of the youth among them, recorded the video in his mobile and shared it with the media, while they were tearing the posters of the Mayor fixed at various places in the city. They have further threatened that all friends of Rishi will go in on an agitation from January 25 if the State Government fails to provide timely justice to deceased Rishi.

The youths also shouted slogans against the Mayor, who is allegedly involved in the death of Rishi as well as the sex video.

Earlier with the court notice of giving a clean chit for telecast of the viral video allegedly involving the Mayor and barring Student Congress President Itish Pradhan from making any defamatory statements against Jena without having any strong evidence, police has started its investigation as to who actually was involved with such an act of tearing posters in a deem light time.