Rishi’s death: 1 year completed, police is yet to investigate real cause

Bhubaneswar: It is today (May 6) that one year has completed of the mysterious death of B. Tech student from city based ITER Engineering College, named Ashutosh Mohanty alias Rishi Mohanty. Even after one year, police is yet to ascertain that the death was due to excessive consumption of drugs or it was a planned murder.

His death had also created spill in the political atmosphere. His death case was for the second time investigated during September last year. Around eight months after his death incident, there came an turmoil in the state’s political scenario as a sex video allegedly featuring senior BJD leader and Mayor of the capital city, Anant Narayan Jena went viral on the internet.

State NSUI President Itish Pradhan had alleged that Rishi, an NSUI activist, was killed on the behest of the Mayor owing to the video clip.

It may be noted here that on the evening of May 5 last year, Rishi who was residing at Nuagaon area under Dhauli police limits went to Jagmohan Nagar in Jagamara area of the city to have feast at a friend’s mess. Immediately after having Rishi started vomiting and fainted. His friends rushed him to Capital Hospital where he was declared dead on the next day at 2 pm.

After Pradhan’s allegation of Rishi’s death having connection with the alleged sex video of the Mayor, his death case was investigated for the second time.

Meanwhile, police to know the truth had conducted viscera test and his mobile phone was sent to forensic laboratory for examination. The results of viscera report suggested that due to consumption of poisonous drugs took his life.

However, the investigation process in still in the mid-way as the department is yet to receive the forensic report of his mobile phone which was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kolkata for examination.

DCP Satyabrata Bhoi has said that there has been a delay in getting the reports because Rishi was using an iPhone and as such the data could not be retrieved so easily. The data to be retrieved is in need of appropriate password. He said that the case is in its last stage, and after getting the report, the truth behind his death would be unfolded.