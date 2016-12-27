PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Rishi murder: IO absent; Itish, Pradip return from Capital PS

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Capital police station

Bhubaneswar: The complicacies of engineering student Rishi’s murder and its link with Mayor’s sex scandal have to wait before being solved as the investigation is being delayed day by day. Today, Congress student leader Itish Pradhan who had first brought the allegations against the mayor and Pradip Pandey, the owner of the website that carried the viral sex clip returned from Capital Police Station though both were summoned today for interrogation as the Investigating Officer (IO) was absent.

“We are willing to co-operate with police for the investigation since we want the truth of Rishi’s death to come out. But while we reached here on time for the interrogation, the IO is absent and we will be summoned another day. We will come on whatever day police summons,” said Itish.

Pandey however brought fresh allegations against the Mayor. “The Mayor said he had filed a case of Rs 1 crore for defamation whereas I have the papers with me and it says only Rs 1, 10,000 defamation case. This shows his honesty!” said Pandey.

