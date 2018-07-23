Rise in Mahanadi water level triggers flood panic

Bhubaneswar: Rise in water level of Mahanadi river following incessant rain on its upper catchment area has triggered flood panic among the people living along the riverside.

Reportedly, eight lakh cusecs water is passing through the Mundali barrage whereas 6.8 lakh cusecs water is flowing through the Khairamal gauge station.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has alerted Collectors of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Puri to be prepared for a low to medium flood-like situation. The district administrations have been directed to open control rooms and carry out round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.

On the other hand, Sambalpur’s Hirakud reservoir will release season’s first flood water on Tuesday. Sources said while the dam has a storage capacity of 630 feet, the water level has reached 616 feet by 9 am today.

Besides, 1.77 lakh cusecs water per second is now entering the dam, which is expected to rise further as heavy rains have been predicted in the upper catchment area of Mahanadi in next 24 hours, said dam authorities.