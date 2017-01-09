Rikshaw falls off bridge, dozens injured in Jeypore

Jeypore: Two persons died while two dozen have been injured when an auto-rickshaw fell off the bridge at Mundaguda Chowk under Baipariguda Police limits on Monday.

As many as six persons have been seriously injured during the accident and have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Sources said the aforesaid auto collided with another auto-rikshaw coming from another direction and fell of the bridge.

All the injured were rescued with the assistance of the locals. The police has recovered the dead bodies and sent others for treatment. It has registered a case and investigations into the exact cause of accident.