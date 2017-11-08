Rich tributes paid to Pradyumna Bal on his 85th birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar: On the 85th birth anniversary of revered politician, journalist and founder editor of renowned Odia daily ‘Pragativadi’, Shri Pradyumna Bal, a programme was held at KIIT University today commemorating the noted personality who hails to be the founder president of KIIT and KISS as well.

While Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the Pradyumna Bal Memorial ceremony as the chief guest with Director of the Centre for Equity Harsh Mander, well known educationist Omkarnath Mohanty, Editor in Chief of ESPN Cricinfo Sambit Bal and President of KIIT & KISS Saswati Bal, the occasion was also touched by a tribal woman, Kamala Pujari who has achieved a remarkable feat in the agricultural sector by preserving hundreds of indigenous varieties of paddy using traditional method of farming.

On this occasion, CM conferred the Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award to Kamala Pujari of Patraput in Koraput district for her immense contribution in the field of agriculture.

Rich tributes were paid to late Sri Pradyumna Bal in the premises of Pragativadi office, KIIT & KISS campus and Pradyumna Bal Memorial Hospital.