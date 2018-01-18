Headlines

RI arrested accepting bribe of Rs 8000 in Jagatsinghpur

Pragativadi News Service
Jagatsinghpur: Vigilance sleuths today arrested the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Kujang Tehsil in Jagatsinghpur district for accepting a bribe of Rs 8000.

According to reports, Kujang RI Subash Chandra Das had demanded Rs 10,000 from one Balaram Behera of Jayasankarpur village in the district for issuing enquiry report to Kujanga tehsildar in one land mutation case.

Behera complained the matter before Jagatsinghpur division Vigilance following which the anti-corruption team laid a trap and arrested the RI red-handed while taking the bribe this morning.

Vigilance officials also conducted a raid on the residence and office of the RI.

He will be forwarded to the court by today evening, informed an official.

