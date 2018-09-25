Rewari gang rape: One more accused held from Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: The Haryana police on Tuesday arrested one more army man suspected to be involved in the gang rape of a 19-year-old girl in Rewari earlier this month, from Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

The accused, Navin alias Nikku was arrested today from Army Air Defence College at Golabandha in Ganjam where he was undergoing training, informed inspector-in-charge of Gopalpur police station.

Navin, who hails from Nayagaon village in Mahendragarh district in Haryana, had been undergoing training at Army Air Defence College at Golabandha in Ganjam. He had gone to his village on leave and was said to have been present in the tube well where the CBSE topper girl was gang-raped.